TS TET Final Key Released @ Tstet.cgg.gov.in; Results On August 5 The final answer keys of TS TET 2017 has been released on the official website of TS TET, 2017, tstet.cgg.gov.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT TS TET Final Key Released @ Tstet.cgg.gov.in; Results On August 5 New Delhi: The final answer keys of TS TET 2017 has been released on the official website of TS TET, 2017, tstet.cgg.gov.in. All the candidates who have appeared for TSTET 2017 which was held on July 23 may check the the 'Final Key' of the question papers is released on July 29 and the same can be downloaded from TSTET www.tstet.cgg.gov.in, separately for each subject. Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2017



was conducted on July 23, 2017 (Sunday) in all the 31 Districts of the State with the candidates attended two sessions. Candidates were given chance to choose any Examination Centre (District) of his choice.



The TS-TET-2017 was conducted in 2 papers - Paper I and Paper II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V allowed to appear for Paper I and the candidates intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII were allowed to appear for Paper II.



Initial answer keys of TS TET 2017 were released on last week. Candidates were given chance to raise objections till July 27.

TS TET 2017 Final answer key: How to check

Candidates who are waiting for final key of TS TET 2017 may follow these steps to check their results:



Step One: Go to the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in



Step Two: Click on the link 'TS TET Final Key 2017'



Step Three: Go to the respective page for Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer keys for various subjects



Step Four: Click on the concerned subject for retrieving the answer key



Click here for more





The final answer keys of TS TET 2017 has been released on the official website of TS TET, 2017, tstet.cgg.gov.in. All the candidates who have appeared for TSTET 2017 which was held on July 23 may check the the 'Final Key' of the question papers is released on July 29 and the same can be downloaded from TSTET www.tstet.cgg.gov.in, separately for each subject. Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2017 result is expected to be released on 5 August. TSTET-2017 was conducted on July 23, 2017 (Sunday) in all the 31 Districts of the State with the candidates attended two sessions. Candidates were given chance to choose any Examination Centre (District) of his choice.The TS-TET-2017 was conducted in 2 papers - Paper I and Paper II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V allowed to appear for Paper I and the candidates intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII were allowed to appear for Paper II.Initial answer keys of TS TET 2017 were released on last week. Candidates were given chance to raise objections till July 27.Candidates who are waiting for final key of TS TET 2017 may follow these steps to check their results:Step One: Go to the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.inStep Two: Click on the link 'TS TET Final Key 2017'Step Three: Go to the respective page for Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer keys for various subjectsStep Four: Click on the concerned subject for retrieving the answer keyClick here for more Jobs News