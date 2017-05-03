TS SSC Results 2017 Declared; Check Telangana Class 10 Board Result At Bse.telangana.gov.in

Education | Written by | Updated: May 03, 2017 16:33 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
TS SSC Results 2017 Declared; Check Telangana Class 10 Board Result At Bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Results 2017 Declared; Check At Bse.telangana.gov.in

New Delhi:  Telangana State Board of Secondary Examination (TS BSE) has declared the result for class 10 board exam conducted in March. The result was announced by Telangana Education Minister Sri Kadiyam Srihari at Telangana Secretariat, Conference Hall, D block. You can check your exam result from bse.telangana.gov.in using your examination roll number once it has been uploaded on the official website. The result will be in the form of grade point average. This year over 7 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exam. The number has increased from last year when approximately 5 lakh students had appeared for the state board exam. 

How to check your TS BSE SSC/Class 10 Board Exam result
telangana ssc

Telangana SSC Results 2017 Have Been Declared; Follow These Steps To See The Results


Step one: Go to Board of Secondary Examination, Telangana official website: bse.telangana.gov.in
Step two: Click on the link for TS SSC 2017 Result.
Step three: Enter your exam roll number/hall ticket number in the space provided and submit.
Step four: Check and download your result. 

Since more than 7 lakh students appeared in the exam, there is a huge possibility that the website may crash anytime. In such case, do not panic and wait for some time before checking your result again. The pass percentage and toppers details would be out soon. Last year girls had outnumbered boys in the exam with the overall pass percentage for girls being 86.57 and for boys being 84.70. 

Telangana SSC Results 2017:  Revaluation/Rchecking

The board will soon release notice and form for revaluation/rechecking process. In case you are not satisfied with your result, then apply for revaluation and/or rechecking in the required format.

Click here for more Education News 
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READThe Growing Rahul Gandhi Problem Of The Congress
Telangana SSC BoardTelangana SSC Board ResultTelangana class 10 board resultTelangana SSC Board result 2017Telangana state board class 10 resulttelangana clas 10 board result 2017bse.telangana.gov.ints ssc results.combse telangana.gov.in10 result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2Sachin Tendulkar srt.phone

................................ Advertisement ................................