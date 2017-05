TS SSC Results 2017 Declared; Check Telangana Class 10 Board Result At Bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana SSC Results 2017 Have Been Declared; Follow These Steps To See The Results

Telangana State Board of Secondary Examination (TS BSE) has declared the result for class 10 board exam conducted in March. The result was announced by Telangana Education Minister Sri Kadiyam Srihari at Telangana Secretariat, Conference Hall, D block. You can check your exam result from bse.telangana.gov.in using your examination roll number once it has been uploaded on the official website. The result will be in the form of grade point average . This year over 7 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exam. The number has increased from last year when approximately 5 lakh students had appeared for the state board exam.Step one: Go to Board of Secondary Examination, Telangana official website: bse.telangana.gov.inStep two: Click on the link for TS SSC 2017 Result Step three: Enter your exam roll number/hall ticket number in the space provided and submit.Step four: Check and download your result.Since more than 7 lakh students appeared in the exam, there is a huge possibility that the website may crash anytime. In such case, do not panic and wait for some time before checking your result again. The pass percentage and toppers details would be out soon. Last year girls had outnumbered boys in the exam with the overall pass percentage for girls being 86.57 and for boys being 84.70.The board will soon release notice and form for revaluation/rechecking process. In case you are not satisfied with your result, then apply for revaluation and/or rechecking in the required format.