TS SSC Results 2017 Declared; Check Telangana Class 10 Board Result At Bse.telangana.gov.in

How to check your TS BSE SSC/Class 10 Board Exam result
Step one: Go to Board of Secondary Examination, Telangana official website: bse.telangana.gov.in
Step two: Click on the link for TS SSC 2017 Result.
Step three: Enter your exam roll number/hall ticket number in the space provided and submit.
Step four: Check and download your result.
Since more than 7 lakh students appeared in the exam, there is a huge possibility that the website may crash anytime. In such case, do not panic and wait for some time before checking your result again. The pass percentage and toppers details would be out soon. Last year girls had outnumbered boys in the exam with the overall pass percentage for girls being 86.57 and for boys being 84.70.
Telangana SSC Results 2017: Revaluation/Rchecking
The board will soon release notice and form for revaluation/rechecking process. In case you are not satisfied with your result, then apply for revaluation and/or rechecking in the required format.
Click here for more Education News