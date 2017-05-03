TS SSC Results 2017 To Be Announced Today, Check At Bse.telangana.gov.in

Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) is all set to announce the TS SSC results 2017 today. The Board will announce the result for a total of 538226 students who appeared for it in March 2017. Though speculations were going around that results would be declared after 10 May, Director of School Education, Telanganga, G Kishan IAS confirmed to NDTV that the Telangana Class 10 result will be released by 4:00 pm today. Students, who are very excited to see their performance, should keep in mind the following things and implement them carefully.Results will be declared officially at the web portal of the Board. Students should therefore keep monitoring the official website. In case, there is server issue and you are unable to retrieve the result, wait for a while before retrying. Telangana SSC result 2017 will be available at the official website only and candidates should not fall prey to spam links. TS Class 10th result can be downloaded from bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.com.Usually the Board issues notification regarding the recounting, reverification of the marks immediately after the declaration of the result. Therefore those candidates who wish to raise concern regarding this should wait for the official announcement and carry on with the formalities at the earliest.After getting the result, students can save a copy of it and even take a printout. The saved copy (or even the printout) can be used for reference purpose, only till official marksheet and certificate has been issued by the Board.Click here for more Education News