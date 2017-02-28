TS SBTET C09, C14 November - December 2016 Exam Final Results Out; Check The Details Here

Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has published the results of TS SBTET C09, C14 November - December 2016 and the candidates who have appeared in the exam can go to the official website and check their results. In C09 results are published for first year, 3 rd, 4 th, 5 th, 6 th, and 7 th semesters. In C14, 1 st year, 3 rd semesters of the exams conducted in November and December 2016.



TS SBTET C09, C14 November - December 2016 Exam Final Results: How To Check



TS SBTET C09, C14 November - December 2016 Exam Final Results have been published in manabadi.co.in. To search your results, follow these steps:



Step One:



Go to the results website; manabadi.co.in



Step two:



Chose any of the following results you are planning to check;



TS SBTET C09 1st Year & 3rd,4th,5th,6th & 7th Sem Nov/ Dec 2016 Exam Final Results

TS SBTET C14 1st Year & 3rd Sem Nov/ Dec 2016 Exam Final Results



Step Three:



Enter your details and check your results



In another notification, Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training extended the dates

of payment of examination fee without penalty to all candidates to 28 February ie. Today.

And the last date for payment of examination fee with penalty to all candidates has also been extended to March 2. Last date for payment of examination fee and submission of application form (UNDER TATKAL SCHEME) will be March 4 now.

For more updates on TS SBTET, you may visit the official website of the board.



Click here for more





