TS POLYCET 2017: Registration Starts, Apply Before April 11

The State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana (SBTET) published the notification regarding the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test POLYCET 2017. The candidates who are planning to apply for the TS POLYCET 2017 can login to the official website of Telangana SBTET and fill the online application forms. The registration has started today and the online application process will be closed on April 11. According to the notification, the POLYCET 2017 exam will be conducted on April 24.The results of TS POLYCET 2017 will be released on May 5.The candidates can follow these steps to apply for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test POLYCET 2017:Registration begins- March 14Registration ends- AprilDate of POLYCET exam - April 24Results to be released on- May 5The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, Hyderabad will conduct "Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)" for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering /Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics /Institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics /Institutions running as 2nd shift in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State for the academic year 2017 - 18.