TS POLYCET 2017: Registration Starts, Apply Before April 11

The results of TS POLYCET 2017 will be released on May 5.
TS POLYCET 2017: How To Apply
The candidates can follow these steps to apply for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test POLYCET 2017:
- Go to the official website of State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana (SBTET)'s POLYCET 2017, https://polycetts.nic.in/Default.aspx
- Click on the online application link of POLYCET 2017.
TS POLYCET 2017: Important dates
Registration begins- March 14
Registration ends- April
Date of POLYCET exam - April 24
Results to be released on- May 5
The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, Hyderabad will conduct "Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)" for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering /Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics /Institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics /Institutions running as 2nd shift in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State for the academic year 2017 - 18.
