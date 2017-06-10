TS LAWCET 2017 Result Declared, Check Now TSLAWCET 2017 result has been declared. The exam was conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

TS LAWCET 2017 Result Declared, Check Now New Delhi: TSLAWCET 2017 result has been declared. The exam was conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can check the result at the official web portal http://lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Kakatiya University had conducted the exam on 27 May 2017 and application process for the same had concluded in April 2017.



How to check TSLAWCET 2017 result?

The result is declared online at the official web page. Candidates can access the result using their hall ticket number.



'A Common Entrance Test, designated as Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2017 (TSLAWCET-2017) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test - 2017 (TSPGLCET-2017) will be conducted by the CONVENER,TSLAWCET/ TSPGLCET-2017, Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into 3Year / 5Year LL.B Regular Courses and LL.M. Courses in the Colleges of Law in Telangana for the academic year 2017-18,' the official notification of the exam reads.



TSPGLCET 2017 exam was also held on the same day in another shift. Results of the same can be expected soon.



Click here for more



