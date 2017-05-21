TS ICET 2017: Key Released at Icet.tsche.ac.in, Raise Objections Till May 27 TS ICET 2017 or TSICET answer keys have been released in the official website by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) at Icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2017 or TSICET answer keys have been released in the official website by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The students can now access the answer keys from the official website of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET). The candidates also can raise the objections, if any, till May 21. Any objections on the preliminary key which has been released in the TS ICET website, may be submitted to the office of the Convener, TSICET-2017 through e-mail or Speed or Registered Post or in person on or before May 27 by 5.00 p.m.



TS ICET 2017 is conducted for admission into



This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE, Hyderabad. Kakatiya University has successfully conducted ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and TSICET-2015, 2016.



TS ICET 2017 or TSICET answer keys have been released in the official website by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The students can now access the answer keys from the official website of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET). The candidates also can raise the objections, if any, till May 21. Any objections on the preliminary key which has been released in the TS ICET website, may be submitted to the office of the Convener, TSICET-2017 through e-mail or Speed or Registered Post or in person on or before May 27 by 5.00 p.m.TS ICET 2017 is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2017-18.This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE, Hyderabad. Kakatiya University has successfully conducted ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and TSICET-2015, 2016.