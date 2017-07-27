TS EDCET Results 2017 Published @ Edcet.tsche.ac.in; Follow These Steps To Check The results have been declared on the official website of TS EDCET 2017, edcet.tsche.ac.in.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT TS EDCET Results 2017 Published @ Edcet.tsche.ac.in; Follow These Steps To Check New Delhi: TS EDCET 2017 results has been declared on the official website. The results have been declared on the official website of TS EDCET 2017, edcet.tsche.ac.in. According to the examination schedule, the



Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2017 answer keys were released online recently.



Candidates who are waiting for the TS EDCET results 2017 may check the results right now at the official website.

TS EDCET 2017 results: How to check TS EDCET Results 2017 Published @ Edcet.tsche.ac.in; Follow These Steps To Check

Follow these steps to check TS EDCET results 2017:



Step One: Go to the official website of TS EDCET 2017, edcet.tsche.ac.in



Step Two: Click on the "results" link given on the homepage



Step Three: Enter Hall ticket number



Step Four: Submit and Check the results



With the results of TS EDCET, The students will be able to take admission to BEd(Two Years) regular course in Government, Universities, Aided and Private colleges of education in Telangana State for the academic year 2017-2018.



Click here for more





TS EDCET 2017 results has been declared on the official website. The results have been declared on the official website of TS EDCET 2017, edcet.tsche.ac.in. According to the examination schedule, the TS EDCET results were expected to be declared on July 28, ie, tomorrow, but the results have been declared one day before. TS EDCET examination which was held on July 16 being conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission in to BEd (Two years) Regular Course in the colleges of education in Telangana State for the academic year 2017-2018.Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2017 answer keys were released online recently.Candidates who are waiting for the TS EDCET results 2017 may check the results right now at the official website.Follow these steps to check TS EDCET results 2017:Step One: Go to the official website of TS EDCET 2017, edcet.tsche.ac.inStep Two: Click on the "results" link given on the homepageStep Three: Enter Hall ticket numberStep Four: Submit and Check the resultsWith the results of TS EDCET, The students will be able to take admission to BEd(Two Years) regular course in Government, Universities, Aided and Private colleges of education in Telangana State for the academic year 2017-2018.Click here for more Education News