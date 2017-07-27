TS EDCET Results 2017 Published @ Edcet.tsche.ac.in; Follow These Steps To Check

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2017 answer keys were released online recently.
Candidates who are waiting for the TS EDCET results 2017 may check the results right now at the official website.
TS EDCET 2017 results: How to check
Follow these steps to check TS EDCET results 2017:
Step One: Go to the official website of TS EDCET 2017, edcet.tsche.ac.in
Step Two: Click on the "results" link given on the homepage
Step Three: Enter Hall ticket number
Step Four: Submit and Check the results
With the results of TS EDCET, The students will be able to take admission to BEd(Two Years) regular course in Government, Universities, Aided and Private colleges of education in Telangana State for the academic year 2017-2018.
