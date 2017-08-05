TS EdCET 2017 Rank Card Available, Download At edcet.tsche.ac.in TS EdCET 2017 ranks are available now. The result was released on 30 July.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TS EDCET 2017 Rank Card Available, Download At edcet.tsche.ac.in New Delhi: Rank cards have been released for the



Recently, Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2017 results have been declared. The result, which was declared yesterday saw a pass percentage of 57.37 in paper 1 and 19.51 percentage in paper 2.



was declared on the basis of the performance of the candidates in paper 1 and paper 2. The pass criteria for general category was scoring 60% or above and 50% or above for BC category. The result is available online at tstet.cgg.gov.in.



With the TS EdCET 2017 result and rank card, students will be able to take admission to BEd (Two Years) regular course in Government, Universities, Aided and Private colleges of education in Telangana State for the academic year 2017-2018.



Click here for more



Rank cards have been released for the TS EdCET 2017 . Concerned candidates can download the rank card online at edcet.tsche.ac.in. Admit cards can be downloaded using hall ticket number and date of birth. The exam was held on 16 July and answer keys for the same was released on 19 July. The exam was conducted by Osmania University, for granting admission to BEd regular course in the colleges of education in the State, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).Recently, Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2017 results have been declared. The result, which was declared yesterday saw a pass percentage of 57.37 in paper 1 and 19.51 percentage in paper 2. TS TET results 2017 was declared on the basis of the performance of the candidates in paper 1 and paper 2. The pass criteria for general category was scoring 60% or above and 50% or above for BC category. The result is available online at tstet.cgg.gov.in.With the TS EdCET 2017 result and rank card, students will be able to take admission to BEd (Two Years) regular course in Government, Universities, Aided and Private colleges of education in Telangana State for the academic year 2017-2018.Click here for more Education News