TS EdCET 2017 Answer Keys Released, Check Now

TS EdCET 2017 answer keys have been released online. Candidates who had appeared for the exam on 16 July can now check the answer key at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: July 19, 2017 18:52 IST
New Delhi:  TS EdCET 2017 answer keys have been released online. Candidates who had appeared for the exam on 16 July can now check the answer key at edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can raise objections to the preliminary answer keys released latest by 22 July. The final result for TS Ed CET 2017 will be declared on 28 July. Osmania University had conducted the exam on the behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

How to check TS EdCET 2017 Answer Key?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the preliminary answer key links of individual subjects

Step 3: Download the answer key in .pdf format

Step 4: Check the answers

Step 5: Raise objections, if required

TS EdCET 2017 answer keyedcet.tsche.ac.inedcet 2017 answer key

