TS EAMCET Final Seat Allotment To Be Published Today @ Tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the final allotment results today on the official counselling website of TSEAMCET.

Education | | Updated: July 22, 2017 19:07 IST
New Delhi:  Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the final allotment results today on the official counselling website of TSEAMCET. Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) based counselling's last phase was conducted on July 19 and July 20. According to TSCHE, the final phase allotments results will be placed in the website tseamcet.nic.in on July 22 after 8:00 PM. The students will be able access the TS EAMCET final phase allotment results from the official website after login to the official website (follow the steps given below).

TS EAMCET 2017 results were declared on May 22.


TSEAMCET Counselling 2017: How To Download Allotment Order


For downloading the candidates allotment order, the candidates need to enter the ROC Form Number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth in Candidates login in https://tseamcet.nic.in.
 
laptop computer generic istock

or 

follow these detailed steps:

Step One: Go to the official website of the council at tseamcet.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the candidate login
Step Three: Enter ROC Form Number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Get the final allotment results

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education started the web counselling for conducting admission into various Engineering and Pharmacy Courses who passed Intermediate or its Equivalent and qualified in EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test) on June mid. Rank holders from 1 to 36000 were able to enter their options from June 16 to June 17 in its first phase.

