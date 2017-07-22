TS EAMCET Final Seat Allotment To Be Published Today @ Tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2017 results were declared on May 22.
TSEAMCET Counselling 2017: How To Download Allotment Order
For downloading the candidates allotment order, the candidates need to enter the ROC Form Number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth in Candidates login in https://tseamcet.nic.in.
or
follow these detailed steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of the council at tseamcet.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the candidate login
Step Three: Enter ROC Form Number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Get the final allotment results
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education started the web counselling for conducting admission into various Engineering and Pharmacy Courses who passed Intermediate or its Equivalent and qualified in EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test) on June mid. Rank holders from 1 to 36000 were able to enter their options from June 16 to June 17 in its first phase.
