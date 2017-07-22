TS EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Results Published @ Tseamcet.nic.in, Check Now

TS EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Order: How to download



TS EAMCET Final Seat Allotment: Check tseamcet.nic.in to see the college-wise list

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the final allotment results today on the official counselling website of TSEAMCET. Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) based counselling's last phase web counselling was conducted on July 19 and July 20. The students may now access the TS EAMCET final phase allotment results from the official website of TSEAMCET after login to the official website (follow the steps given below)."Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through 'Candidates Login'," said a latest notification from the official counselling website of TS EAMCET TS EAMCET web counselling process was started on June Mid. TS EAMCET 2017 results were declared on May 22.TSCHE has published both College wise allotment results and the candidate wise results on the official counselling website of TS EAMCET.

The candidates may follow these steps to download their allotment order:



Step One: Go to the official website of the council at tseamcet.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the candidate login

Step Three: Enter ROC Form Number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: Get the final allotment results

