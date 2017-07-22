TS EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Results Published @ Tseamcet.nic.in, Check Now

"Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through 'Candidates Login'," said a latest notification from the official counselling website of TS EAMCET.
TS EAMCET web counselling process was started on June Mid. TS EAMCET 2017 results were declared on May 22.
TSCHE has published both College wise allotment results and the candidate wise results on the official counselling website of TS EAMCET.
TS EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Order: How to download
The candidates may follow these steps to download their allotment order:
Step One: Go to the official website of the council at tseamcet.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the candidate login
Step Three: Enter ROC Form Number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Get the final allotment results
To see the college wise allotment details, the candidates may logon to the official counselling website of TS EAMCET and click on "College-wise Allotment Details" and check it.
