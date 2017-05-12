TS EAMCET 2017 Over, Results On May 2; Official Answer Key Awaited TS EAMCET is prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana.

Share EMAIL PRINT TS EAMCET 2017 Over, Official Answer Key Awaited New Delhi: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana. The next step in the exam process is the release of the answer key of the exams conducted today in two sessions.



In a notification published in the official website of TSCHE, the council has said that the TS EAMCET result will be declared on May 22, 2017.



220,070 candidates had registered for EAMCET 2017, out of which, 141,054 candidates filled their forms for Engineering and 79,013 for Agriculture and Pharma courses.



TSCHE will release the official answer key of the exam anytime soon in the official website of the TS EAMCET.



