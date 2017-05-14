TS EAMCET Key Released; Check Now At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The official TS EAMCET keys are available at www.eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 14, 2017 12:38 IST
New Delhi:  Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the preliminary key for TS EAMCET 2017 examination conducted on May 12. The keys are available at www.eamcet.tsche.ac.in, official website of the Telangana State  Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test. The organisors of TS EAMCET said that the objections on the Preliminary Key, if any, may be uploaded on or before May 16 by 5:00 PM. JNTUH has released the keys for the entrance examinations conducted in the Engineering (E), Agriculture, Pharmacy and others (AM) streams.

TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana.

The objections on preliminary key have to be submitted through online mode and other mode will not be entertained, said the official notification.

TS EAMCET 2017 Answer Key: How To Check

To check the official answer keys of the TS EAMCET 2017 exam which was conducted on MAy 12, the students can follow these steps:
TS Eamcet 2017: Official keys have been released

Step One: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET
Step Two: Click on the "Preliminary key" link on the homepage
Sep Three: Chose the subject from Engineering or Agriculture, Pharmacy and others (AM).
Step Four: Check the key

Candidates who are raising objections should be substantiated with proper justification.

