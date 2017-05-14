TS EAMCET Key Released; Check Now At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana.
The objections on preliminary key have to be submitted through online mode and other mode will not be entertained, said the official notification.
TS EAMCET 2017 Answer Key: How To Check
To check the official answer keys of the TS EAMCET 2017 exam which was conducted on MAy 12, the students can follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET
Step Two: Click on the "Preliminary key" link on the homepage
Sep Three: Chose the subject from Engineering or Agriculture, Pharmacy and others (AM).
Step Four: Check the key
Candidates who are raising objections should be substantiated with proper justification.
