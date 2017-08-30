Tripura University TDP General, Hons 2, 4 Semester Exam 2017 Results Declared @ Tripurauniv.in; Check Now

An official notification from the Tripura University has said earlier that the 'Results will be available on 30-Aug-17'.
Tripura University TDP General, Hons 2, 4 Semester Exam 2017 Results: How to check
The students who are searching for Tripura University TDP general and honours second and fourth semester exam 2017 Results may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official results website of Tripura University, tripurauniv.in
Step Two: Click on the "Result Mirror 1" link given below to the "TDP (GENERAL)/TDP (HONS) 2ND AND 4TH SEMESTER EXAMINATION, 2017"
Step Three: Enter your exam roll number
Step Four: Click Submit
Step Five: Check your results
Tripura University has recently declared these results:
PROVISIONAL RESULT OF BCA (CBCS) 4TH SEM-2017
PROVISIONAL RESULT OF BCA (CBCS) 3RD SEM-2016
PROVISIONAL RESULT OF BCA (CBCS) 1ST SEM-2016
PROVISIONAL RESULT OF BCA (CBCS) 2ND SEM-2017
B.E Special Final Exam-2017
INC RESULT TDP-6TH SEMESTER LIST-1,2017
Diploma in Tripura Tribal Folk Music 1st, 2nd and 3rd year-2017
Degree in Tripura Tribal Folk Music 1st, 2nd and 3rd year-2017
