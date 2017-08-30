Tripura University TDP General, Hons 2, 4 Semester Exam 2017 Results Declared @ Tripurauniv.in; Check Now

Tripura University has declared the TDP general and honours second and fourth semester examination 2017 results on the official results website of the varsity.

Education | | Updated: August 30, 2017 18:46 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tripura University TDP General, Hons 2, 4 Semester Exam 2017 Results Declared @ Tripurauniv.in; Check Now

Tripura University TDP General, Hons 2, 4 Semester Exam 2017 Results Declared @ Tripurauniv.in; Check Now

New Delhi:  Tripura University has declared the TDP general and honours second and fourth semester examination 2017 results on the official results website of the varsity. The Tripura University TDP general and hons results can be accessed from the website tripurauniv.in. According to the official Tripura University website, TDP general and honours results are also available at indiaresults.com or exametc.com.

An official notification from the Tripura University has said earlier that the 'Results will be available on 30-Aug-17'.


Tripura University TDP General, Hons 2, 4 Semester Exam 2017 Results: How to check

tripura university

Tripura University TDP General, Hons 2, 4 Semester Exam 2017 Results Declared @ Tripurauniv.in; Check Now


The students who are searching for Tripura University TDP general and honours second and fourth semester exam 2017 Results may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One: Go to the official results website of Tripura University, tripurauniv.in

Step Two: Click on the "Result Mirror 1" link given below to the "TDP (GENERAL)/TDP (HONS) 2ND AND 4TH SEMESTER EXAMINATION, 2017"

Step Three:  Enter your exam roll number

Step Four: Click Submit

Step Five: Check your results

Tripura University has recently declared these results:

PROVISIONAL RESULT OF BCA (CBCS) 4TH SEM-2017

PROVISIONAL RESULT OF BCA (CBCS) 3RD SEM-2016

PROVISIONAL RESULT OF BCA (CBCS) 1ST SEM-2016

PROVISIONAL RESULT OF BCA (CBCS) 2ND SEM-2017

B.E Special Final Exam-2017

INC RESULT TDP-6TH SEMESTER LIST-1,2017

Diploma in Tripura Tribal Folk Music 1st, 2nd and 3rd year-2017

Degree in Tripura Tribal Folk Music 1st, 2nd and 3rd year-2017

Read also:

IGNOU, Tripura Inks MoC To Train 11,884 Teachers

Tripura Sarva Shiksha Teachers Call Off Hunger Strike

Job Opportunities At Tripura Public Service Commission

Click here for more Education News

 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READVandana Sikka Bids Good-Bye To Infosys Foundation
Tripura UniversityTripura University ResultsTripura University TDP ResultsTripura University TDP Semester 2 ResultsTripura University TDP Semester 4 Resultstripurauniv.in resultstripurauniv.in

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................