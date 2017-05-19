TBSE Class 12 Science Results 2017 To Declared Tomorrow At Tbse.in Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declares the class 12 Science stream results tomorrow in the official website.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT TBSE Class 12 Science Results 2017 To Declared Tomorrow At Tbse.in New Delhi: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declares the class 12 Science stream results tomorrow in the official website. The results will be published in the official website, tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in by tomorrow morning 9:00 am. Apart from the websites, the results will also be made available for the students through SMS facility.



TBSE Class 12 results 2017: How To check



The students who are searching for the TBSE Class 12 results 2017 may follow these steps:



Step One: Go to any official results website

Step Two: Click on the link Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. 2 Stage), science - Year 2017 results link given in the homepage

Step Three: Enter roll number

Step Four: See your results after submitting it



According to a press release, the results are available on the following websites:



www.tbse.in

www.tripura.ac.in

www.tripuraresults.nic.in

www.exametc.com

www.examresults.net



To avail the results through SMS, the candidates can TYPE TBSE12(space) Roll number (space) and send the message from BSNL number 7738299899 and 54242.



Tripura Board of Secondary Education



Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning from the 1st January, 1976



Click here for more



Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declares the class 12 Science stream results tomorrow in the official website. The results will be published in the official website, tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in by tomorrow morning 9:00 am. Apart from the websites, the results will also be made available for the students through SMS facility.The students who are searching for the TBSE Class 12 results 2017 may follow these steps:Step One: Go to any official results websiteStep Two: Click on the link Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. 2 Stage), science - Year 2017 results link given in the homepageStep Three: Enter roll numberStep Four: See your results after submitting itAccording to a press release, the results are available on the following websites:www.tbse.inwww.tripura.ac.inwww.tripuraresults.nic.inwww.exametc.comwww.examresults.netTo avail the results through SMS, the candidates can TYPE TBSE12(space) Roll number (space) and send the message from BSNL number 7738299899 and 54242.Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning from the 1st January, 1976Click here for more Education News