Tripura Board TBSE 12th Class Arts, Commerce Results 2017 Declared, Check Now @ Tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education declared the TBSE 12th Result 2017 for Arts stream and Commerce stream today, 7 June, 2017 at 9.45 am. Tripura board declared results a total of 22,841 students that also includes Madrasa students. The TBSE class 12 arts and commerce results are available on the official results website of TBSE, tripuraresults.nic.in and also on tbse.in.The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha results on June 6.Tripura Board Higher Secondary Examination (HS 2 Stage) Science 2017 results were announced on May 20, 2017.The students who are searching for the TBSE Class 12 arts and commerce results 2017 may follow these steps:Step One: Go to any official results websiteStep Two: Click on the results linkStep Three: Enter roll numberStep Four: See your results after submitting itApart from the official websites, the Tripura Class 10 results will be available on alternate website like examresults.net.