Transfer On Lease Of Kanpur Defence Land To Kendriya Vidyalaya Approved

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the transfer on lease of 6.5628 acres of defence land to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) at Air Force Station Kanpur (AFS Kanpur). It will be used for construction of school building and other associated infrastructure in partial modification of its earlier decision on 16.06.2011 wherein it had approved transfer 8.90 acres of defence land to KVS at AFS, Kanpur, said a press release from the government.



The defence land is being transferred on lease basis at a nominal rent of Rs. 1/- per annum without any premium in terms of existing Government policy on the subject. The infrastructure for the school will be built by the KVS as per their norms and with their own funds.



Kendriya Vidyalaya at AFS Kanpur is functioning since August 1985 from a temporary barrack-type accommodation which does not fully meet the requirements of a school as per laid down specifications.



The existing accommodation has become inadequate to accommodate the increased number of students and required facilities. The transfer of land would enable KVS to construct its own school building with all the required facilities and amenities for both students and teachers.



The formalities relating to transfer of land to KVS would be within a period of two months. KVS will thereupon construct school buildings etc. on the leased land as per their own specifications and at their own cost.



