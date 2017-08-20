TNTEU BEd First Year May-June Exam Results Declared; Check Now @ Tnteu.in

Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU), Chennai has declared the B.Ed. degree examinations results of May/June 2017.

Education | | Updated: August 20, 2017 17:16 IST
New':  Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU), Chennai has declared the B.Ed. degree examinations results of May/June 2017. The TNTEU results are available on tnteu.in, the official website of the university. The students who are searching for the results may access it after logging onto the website with their examination roll number.


TNTEU BEd First Year May-June Exam Results: How to check


The students who are searching for TNTEU Bed first year May-June examination results may follow these steps to check the results:

Step One: Open the official website of TNTEU, tnteu.in

Step Two: Click on the link; "B.Ed. Degree Examinations results (May/June 2017)"

Step Three: Enter your roll number

Step Four: Submit and check your results

Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University

Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University is an exclusive University for Teachers Education established by the Government of Tamil Nadu to promote excellence in Teacher Education.

