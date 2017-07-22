TNEA Counselling 2017: Anna University To Start The Process Tomorrow Anna University will start the academic counselling process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2017 from tomorrow, ie, July 23, 2017.

TNEA Counselling 2017: Anna University To Start The Process Tomorrow New Delhi: Anna University will start the academic counselling process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2017 from tomorrow, ie, July 23, 2017. The detailed schedule for TNEA counselling has been given below. The TNEA academic counselling will continue till August 11. The vocational counselling was conducted till July 18, 2017. Centre for Entrance Examinations & Admissions, Anna University, Chennai - 600 025, is the counselling venue. In academic stream, there are a total of 1,67,419 seats, while 1,41,077 applications have been received for all these seats.



The Tamil Nadu government on last Thursday told the Madras High Court that the single-window admission system to engineering colleges allows the socio-economically weaker students to access all courses of all colleges in the state and choose one of them by filing a single admission form.



The state government made this submission defending the single-window admission system to engineering colleges in the state in its affidavit filed before the bnech of Justice K Ravichandra Baabu.



The affidavit was filed in response to a plea seeking to scrap the single-window system for admissions for 2017-18.



The

TNEA Counselling 2017: How to download call letters

The candidates, who have not downloaded the call letters, may follow these steps:



Step One: Go to the official website of tnea.ac.in

Step Two: Click on "Counselling Call Letter" link given on the top of the webste

Step Three: Login using your registered email ID, password and the verification code given on the page

Step Four: Download your call letters



TNEA is a single-window counselling process conducted for admission to engineering and technical courses offered by various colleges and University departments across Tamil Nadu.



The Hindu had earlier reported that around 1.25 lakh students have applied for admission through single window counselling for engineering courses this year and it is estimated that the number could go up to 1.3 lakh.

Detailed TNEA 2017 counselling schedule

The students may check the TNEA counselling schedule and cut-off details here:



According to reports each student will be given 90 minutes for counselling session. The University has also advised students to check the names and affiliation of colleges before participating and choosing a college during the counselling session.



Anna University conducts TNEA which is a centralized counselling procedure for admission to BE and B.Tech. courses.



Every year approximately 1.5 lakh students get admission to engineering courses through this Single Window Counselling process. From next academic year, according to Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, the government has decided to conduct online counselling.



