TNEA Counselling 2017: Anna University To Start The Process Tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu government on last Thursday told the Madras High Court that the single-window admission system to engineering colleges allows the socio-economically weaker students to access all courses of all colleges in the state and choose one of them by filing a single admission form.
The state government made this submission defending the single-window admission system to engineering colleges in the state in its affidavit filed before the bnech of Justice K Ravichandra Baabu.
The affidavit was filed in response to a plea seeking to scrap the single-window system for admissions for 2017-18.
The counselling call letter is available on the official website for download.
TNEA Counselling 2017: How to download call letters
The candidates, who have not downloaded the call letters, may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of tnea.ac.in
Step Two: Click on "Counselling Call Letter" link given on the top of the webste
Step Three: Login using your registered email ID, password and the verification code given on the page
Step Four: Download your call letters
TNEA is a single-window counselling process conducted for admission to engineering and technical courses offered by various colleges and University departments across Tamil Nadu.
The Hindu had earlier reported that around 1.25 lakh students have applied for admission through single window counselling for engineering courses this year and it is estimated that the number could go up to 1.3 lakh.
Detailed TNEA 2017 counselling schedule
The students may check the TNEA counselling schedule and cut-off details here:
According to reports each student will be given 90 minutes for counselling session. The University has also advised students to check the names and affiliation of colleges before participating and choosing a college during the counselling session.
Anna University conducts TNEA which is a centralized counselling procedure for admission to BE and B.Tech. courses.
Every year approximately 1.5 lakh students get admission to engineering courses through this Single Window Counselling process. From next academic year, according to Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, the government has decided to conduct online counselling.
