TNEA Counselling 2017: Anna University Releases Rank List @ Tnea.ac.in, Follow These Steps To Download

TNEA 2017 counselling registration was started on May 1 and May 31 was the last date for Registration and filling of application and Anna University accepted the filled-in online application till June 3.
According to The Hindu newspaper, around 1.25 lakh candidates have applied for admission through single window counselling for engineering courses this year and it is estimated that the number could go up to 1.3 lakh.
TNEA Counselling 2017 Rank List released: How to check
Anna University has released TNEA rank list for the admission of engineering admission counselling in Tamil Nadu state. The candidates who are waiting for rank lists may check it online by following these steps:
Step One: go to the official website of TNEA 2017, www.tnea.ac.in.
Step Two: Click on rank enquiry tab given on the top of the homepage
Step Three: Enter email, password and code given there on the next page
Step Four: See your rank list
