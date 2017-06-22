TNEA Counselling 2017: Anna University Releases Rank List @ Tnea.ac.in, Follow These Steps To Download Anna University has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list for the admission of engineering admission counselling in Tamil Nadu state

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TNEA Counselling 2017: Anna University Releases Rank List @ tnea.ac.in New Delhi: Anna University has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list for the admission of engineering admission counselling in Tamil Nadu state. The admission to various colleges affiliated to TNEA counselling will be done on the basis of this rank list. The TNEA 2017 counselling process will start from June 27. Earlier th



TNEA 2017 counselling registration was started on May 1 and May 31 was the last date for Registration and filling of application and Anna University accepted the filled-in online application till June 3.



According to The Hindu newspaper, around 1.25 lakh candidates have applied for admission through single window counselling for engineering courses this year and it is estimated that the number could go up to 1.3 lakh.

TNEA Counselling 2017 Rank List released: How to check TNEA Counselling 2017: Anna University Releases Rank List @ tnea.ac.in



Anna University has released TNEA rank list for the admission of engineering admission counselling in Tamil Nadu state. The candidates who are waiting for rank lists may check it online by following these steps:



Step One: go to the official website of TNEA 2017, www.tnea.ac.in.



Step Two: Click on rank enquiry tab given on the top of the homepage



Step Three: Enter email, password and code given there on the next page



Step Four: See your rank list



Click here for more





Anna University has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list for the admission of engineering admission counselling in Tamil Nadu state. The admission to various colleges affiliated to TNEA counselling will be done on the basis of this rank list. The TNEA 2017 counselling process will start from June 27. Earlier th e TNEA website crashed amidst the wait of the students to retrieve the rank lists, but now the official website - tnea.ac.in - is back. TNEA is the process through which more than 1 lakhs engineering aspirants get themselves enrolled into Engineering Colleges through Single Window Counselling.TNEA 2017 counselling registration was started on May 1 and May 31 was the last date for Registration and filling of application and Anna University accepted the filled-in online application till June 3.According to The Hindu newspaper, around 1.25 lakh candidates have applied for admission through single window counselling for engineering courses this year and it is estimated that the number could go up to 1.3 lakh.Anna University has released TNEA rank list for the admission of engineering admission counselling in Tamil Nadu state. The candidates who are waiting for rank lists may check it online by following these steps:Step One: go to the official website of TNEA 2017, www.tnea.ac.in.Step Two: Click on rank enquiry tab given on the top of the homepageStep Three: Enter email, password and code given there on the next pageStep Four: See your rank listClick here for more Education News