TNEA 2017: Notification Released, Know your Eligibility

New Delhi: Official notification has been released for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA). Interested candidates can go through the same and check their eligibility properly. The application process will start from 1 May 2017. This is a common application process to seek admission to University Departments and Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges and for the seats surrendered by Self-Financing Engineering Colleges in Tamil Nadu under Unified Single Window Admission System.
Important Instructions
Only one online application per candidate, reads the official announcement
"Tamil Nadu candidates who have passed VIII, IX, X, XI and XII Std. in Tamil Nadu are eligible to apply. They need not enclose Nativity Certificate."
Those who have completed the examinations mentioned above from outside the State, can apply as well. Such candidates shall have to provide Nativity Certificate only in electronic form/digitally signed e-Certificate.
Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the prescribed subjects reduced to 200 (Mathematics - 100, Physics Chemistry - 100) in the qualifying examination.
However those candidates who have qualified from CBSE and ICSE (national boards) shall have a different way of selection. The highest mark obtained in the relevant subject by the candidates at the National Level alone will be taken into consideration for normalisation.
Candidates can find the official notification at tnea.ac.in.
