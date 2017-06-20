TNEA 2017 Counselling: Random Number Generation Process To Start Today, Rank Lists On June 22 Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) random number generation window is expected to open today. The TNEA 2017 rank lists are also expected to be published on June 22.

Share EMAIL PRINT TNEA 2017 Counselling: Random Number Generation Process To Start Today, Rank Lists On June 22 New Delhi: According to the schedule published by Anna University, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) random number generation window is expected to open today. The TNEA 2017 rank lists are also expected to be published on June 22. TNEA is the process through which more than 1.5 lakhs Engineering Aspirants get themselves enrolled into Engineering Colleges of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions through Single Window Counselling.



The Hindu had earlier reported that around 1.25 lakh students have applied for admission through single window counselling for engineering courses this year and it is estimated that the number could go up to 1.3 lakh.



The candidates who are waiting for the random numbers may see their numbers online by logging on to https://www.tnea.ac.in.



The TNEA counselling is scheduled to start from June 27. The registered candidates may check the official TNEA webiste for further updates.

TNEA Counselling 2017: Important Dates

Single Window Counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2017 will be called as per the schedule of events detailed below.



Assigning Random Number: June 20

Publication of Rank listL June 22

Commencement of Counselling: June 27



An update from TNEA has said that the commencement of counselling will be depended upon the state medical counselling.



Click here for more





According to the schedule published by Anna University, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) random number generation window is expected to open today. The TNEA 2017 rank lists are also expected to be published on June 22. TNEA is the process through which more than 1.5 lakhs Engineering Aspirants get themselves enrolled into Engineering Colleges of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions through Single Window Counselling. TNEA counselling registration commenced on May 1 and May 31 was the last date for Registration and Filling of Application and Anna University accepted the filled-in Online Application till June 3.The Hindu had earlier reported that around 1.25 lakh students have applied for admission through single window counselling for engineering courses this year and it is estimated that the number could go up to 1.3 lakh.The candidates who are waiting for the random numbers may see their numbers online by logging on to https://www.tnea.ac.in.The TNEA counselling is scheduled to start from June 27. The registered candidates may check the official TNEA webiste for further updates.Single Window Counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2017 will be called as per the schedule of events detailed below.Assigning Random Number: June 20Publication of Rank listL June 22Commencement of Counselling: June 27An update from TNEA has said that the commencement of counselling will be depended upon the state medical counselling.Click here for more Education News