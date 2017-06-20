TNEA 2017 Counselling: Random Number Generation Process To Start Today, Rank Lists On June 22

The Hindu had earlier reported that around 1.25 lakh students have applied for admission through single window counselling for engineering courses this year and it is estimated that the number could go up to 1.3 lakh.
The candidates who are waiting for the random numbers may see their numbers online by logging on to https://www.tnea.ac.in.
The TNEA counselling is scheduled to start from June 27. The registered candidates may check the official TNEA webiste for further updates.
TNEA Counselling 2017: Important Dates
Single Window Counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2017 will be called as per the schedule of events detailed below.
Assigning Random Number: June 20
Publication of Rank listL June 22
Commencement of Counselling: June 27
An update from TNEA has said that the commencement of counselling will be depended upon the state medical counselling.
