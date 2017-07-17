TNEA 2017: Anna University Releases Counselling Schedule; Counselling To Begin On July 23 The academic counselling process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2017 will begin from July 23, 2017. The counselling for vocational courses began today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TNEA 2017: Anna University To Begin Counselling On July 23 New Delhi: The academic counselling process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2017 will begin from July 23, 2017. The counselling for vocational courses began today. The academic counselling will continue till August 11 and the vocational counselling will be conducted till July 18, 2017. The counselling call letter is available on the official website for download. TNEA is a single-window counselling process conducted for admission to engineering and technical courses offered by various departments and affiliated colleges of Anna University.



The detailed counselling schedule for each day is available on the TNEA website. According to reports each student will be given 90 minutes for counselling session. The University has also advised students to check the names and affiliation of colleges before participating and choosing a college during the counselling session.



Anna University conducts TNEA which is a centralized counselling procedure for admission to BE and B.Tech. courses. Every year approximately 1.5 lakh students get admission to engineering courses through this Single Window Counselling process. TNEA counselling is done on the basis of marks obtained by a student in class 12th board exam. Earlier the university used to conduct an entrance exam for selection of students but the practice has stopped in the last few years.



