TNEA 2017: Anna University Begins Online Application Process; Last Date May 31

Education | Written by | Updated: May 02, 2017 11:36 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
TNEA 2017: Anna University Begins Online Application Process; Last Date May 31

TNEA 2017: Anna University Begins Online Application Process

New Delhi:  Anna University has begun the application process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2017. TNEA is a single window admission process conducted for first year BE/B.Tech. degree courses to the university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University, Government and Government-aided engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu and for the seats surrendered by self-financed Engineering colleges. Application forms can be filled online through Anna University official website. The last date to fill TNEA application form is May 31, 2017.

Important Dates

Commencement of TNEA 2017 application process: May 1, 2017
Last date to fill TNEA 2017 application form online: May 31, 2017
Last date of receipt of filled-in online form: June 3, 2017

Eligibility Criteria

1.    Nativity: Candidate should be a native of Tamil Nadu or should have studies class 8, 9, 10, and 12 from Tamil Nadu.

2.    Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed HSC examination (with either Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or with HSC in vocational subjects with any engineering related subjects) with minimum 50% marks for general candidates. 
There are some additional eligibility requirements for admission to Marine and Mining Engineering branches which you can check in the detailed brochure for TNEA 2017 available on the website. 

How to Apply

Step one: Go to Anna University official website: https://www.annauniv.edu/
Step two: Click on the link “TNEA 2017”.
Step three: On the redirected page read the instructions carefully and click on the tab for online application. 
Step four: Complete the application form and pay application fee.
Step five: Take a printout of the completed application form and send it to the following address:

The Secretary, TNEA
Anna University
Chennai – 600 025

Click here for more Admission and Education News
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READYogi Adityanath Jokes, 'They Said Modiji Picked Namoona (Sample) For Chief Minister'
TNEAAnna UniversityTamil Nadu Engineering AdmissionTNEA 2017Engineering AdmissionsEngineering colleges in Tamil NaduTamil Nadu engineering colleges

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2

................................ Advertisement ................................