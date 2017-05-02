TNEA 2017: Anna University Begins Online Application Process; Last Date May 31

New Delhi: Anna University has begun the application process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2017. TNEA is a single window admission process conducted for first year BE/B.Tech. degree courses to the university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University, Government and Government-aided engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu and for the seats surrendered by self-financed Engineering colleges. Application forms can be filled online through Anna University official website. The last date to fill TNEA application form is May 31, 2017.
Important Dates
Commencement of TNEA 2017 application process: May 1, 2017
Last date to fill TNEA 2017 application form online: May 31, 2017
Last date of receipt of filled-in online form: June 3, 2017
Eligibility Criteria
1. Nativity: Candidate should be a native of Tamil Nadu or should have studies class 8, 9, 10, and 12 from Tamil Nadu.
2. Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed HSC examination (with either Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or with HSC in vocational subjects with any engineering related subjects) with minimum 50% marks for general candidates.
There are some additional eligibility requirements for admission to Marine and Mining Engineering branches which you can check in the detailed brochure for TNEA 2017 available on the website.
How to Apply
Step one: Go to Anna University official website: https://www.annauniv.edu/
Step two: Click on the link “TNEA 2017”.
Step three: On the redirected page read the instructions carefully and click on the tab for online application.
Step four: Complete the application form and pay application fee.
Step five: Take a printout of the completed application form and send it to the following address:
The Secretary, TNEA
Anna University
Chennai – 600 025
