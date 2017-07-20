TNDALU Declared B.L., B.A.B.L. Degree (3 Year, 5 Year) Exam May 2017 Result The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has declared the B.L. and B.A.B.L degree exam results for the examination held in May 2017 for 3 year and 5 year degree courses.

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has declared the BL degree exam results for the examination held in May 2017 for 3 year and 5 year degree courses. Results have been announced for all the semesters other than final semester. Result is available at the official website of TNDALU tndalu.ac.in.



How to check TNDALU Result?

Step 1: Go to the official website tndalu.ac.in

Sep 2: Click on the links '5 YEAR B.A.B.L. Degree Examinations (OTHER THAN FINAL SEMESTER), MAY 2017 - RESULT' and '3 YEAR B.L. Degree Examinations (OTHER THAN FINAL SEMESTER), MAY 2017 - RESULT'

Step 3: Enter registration number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Get the result

Step 6: Save a copy of the result



