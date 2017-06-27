TNDALU Admission 2017: Rank List To Be Released Soon

Supreme Court declines to put on hold centre's notification making Aadhaar mandatory for social benefits

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT TNDALU Admission 2017 Rank List To Be Released At tndalu.ac.in New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) will release the rank list of selected students for admission to 5 year BA LLB degree course, soon. As per local sources, the University will declare the list today. However no such update is available on the official web portal of the varsity. Candidates who have registered for the courses should monitor the official website for details in this regard. The list will be released at tndalu.ac.in. Admission portal of the University is currently open for registration of 3 year LLB degree course.



