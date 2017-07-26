TN TRB Recruitment Of Special Teachers: Apply For 1325 Vacancies From July 27 @ Trbonlineexams.in, Trb.tn.nic.in

The online application process for 1325 posts in TN TRB for special teachers will start from tomorrow, ie. July 27.

Education | | Updated: July 26, 2017 21:28 IST
New Delhi:  Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Government of Tamil Nadu has invited applications through online mode from eligible candidates for the direct recruitment of special teachers (Physical Education, Drawing, Music, Sewing) in School Education and other Departments. The online application process for 1325 posts in TN TRB for special teachers will start from tomorrow, ie. July 27. Application will be accepted till August 18 and the written examination for TN TRB recruitment of special teachers will be held on September 23.

According to the notification published by TN TRB, the candidates should apply only for the vacancies notified and subject specified. 


TN TRB Recruitment Of Special Teachers: How to apply


Candidates should apply only through online mode in the TRB website www.trb.tn.nic.in using the link trbonlineexams.in/spl/. Evidence for claims made by the candidates while applying in online should be submitted by the candidates at the time of Certificate Verification, if called for.


TN TRB Recruitment Of Special Teachers: Selection Procedure


The Selection of TN TRB recruitment of special teachers will be made in two successive stages viz.,

a) Written examination
b) Awarding weightage marks during Certificate Verification.

According to TN TRB, after certificate verification, the total marks secured by each candidate will be arrived at by adding weightage marks to the written examination marks. A merit list will then be prepared on this basis. Final Selection will be made from the merit list duly following merit-cum-communal rotation.
 

TN TRB Recruitment Of Special Teachers: Important Dates 


Date of Notification: July 26
Commencement of submission of application through online mode: July 27
Last date for submission of application through online mode: August 18
Date of Written Examination: September 23

