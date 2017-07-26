TN TRB Recruitment Of Special Teachers: Apply For 1325 Vacancies From July 27 @ Trbonlineexams.in, Trb.tn.nic.in The online application process for 1325 posts in TN TRB for special teachers will start from tomorrow, ie. July 27.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT TN TRB Recruitment Of Special Teachers: Apply For 1325 Vacancies From July 27 @ Trb.tn.nic.in New Delhi: Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Government of Tamil Nadu has invited applications through online mode from eligible candidates for the direct recruitment of special teachers (Physical Education, Drawing, Music, Sewing) in School Education and other Departments. The online application process for 1325 posts in TN TRB for special teachers will start from tomorrow, ie. July 27. Application will be accepted till August 18 and the written examination for TN TRB recruitment of special teachers will be held on September 23.



According to the notification published by TN TRB, the candidates should apply only for the vacancies notified and subject specified.

TN TRB Recruitment Of Special Teachers: How to apply

Candidates should apply only through online mode in the TRB website www.trb.tn.nic.in using the link trbonlineexams.in/spl/. Evidence for claims made by the candidates while applying in online should be submitted by the candidates at the time of Certificate Verification, if called for.

TN TRB Recruitment Of Special Teachers: Selection Procedure

The Selection of TN TRB recruitment of special teachers will be made in two successive stages viz.,



a) Written examination

b) Awarding weightage marks during Certificate Verification.



According to TN TRB, after certificate verification, the total marks secured by each candidate will be arrived at by adding weightage marks to the written examination marks. A merit list will then be prepared on this basis. Final Selection will be made from the merit list duly following merit-cum-communal rotation.

TN TRB Recruitment Of Special Teachers: Important Dates

Date of Notification: July 26

Commencement of submission of application through online mode: July 27

Last date for submission of application through online mode: August 18

Date of Written Examination: September 23



