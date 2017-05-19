Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2017 Announced, Check At Tnresults.nic.in Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu has announced the Class 10th result today.

New Delhi: Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu has announced the Class 10th result today. Students who have been waiting for the result declaration can now check their performance at the official web portal tnresults.nic.in. Recently DGE Tamil Nadu had announced the 12th result. The Board didn't disclose the toppers list, in order reduce the stress of other students. "CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with, "said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan.



The result is ought to bring in mixed response from students. Those who have scored good should now focus on the career ahead and for others wait for the revaluation notification (only if it is there in the Board's norms).



Usually boards/ councils call for revaluation requests immediately after the results are announced. Students therefore wait for the official announcement and apply for it at the earliest.



Admission process for intermediate courses will begin after the result declaration. Students should therefore start applying for the courses under their selected stream/ discipline and subject choice.



