TN 12th Supplementary Result 2017: Know How To Check Online

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu may announce the Class 12 supplementary result anytime soon. Taking the searches and updates from different sections of the media, students who had appeared for the supplementary examination held for Class 12 exam can expect the result soon. However candidates should ensure that the result related updates is checked from the official website only. The result will be declared at the result portal of DGE Tamil Nadu tnresults.nic.in. Other updates can be found at dge.tn.gov.in.

How to check TN class 12 supplementary result online?

Step 1: Go to the links mentioned above

Step 2: Click on Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary result option

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other details asked

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Get the result

Candidates are suggested to save a copy of the TN HSC supplementary result.

TN Class 12th result was declared on 12 May 2017 and the State government had not declared the top three rank holders of both the board examinations (Class 10 and 12). This move was adopted by the government in order to save students from stress. The overall pass percentage was 92.1 per cent. A total of 893262 students had appeared for the exam. While the overall pass percentage of girls was 94.5, 89.3 percent of boys had qualified the exam.

Supplementary result for TN Class 10 (SSLC) exam will also be declared soon. Candidates are suggested to monitor the official website for timely updates regarding TN results 2017. Tamil Nadu class 10 result was declared on 20 May 2017.



