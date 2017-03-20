Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University Cancels Law Degree Of AAP MLA Jitender Singh Tomar

Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU) here today cancelled the law degree of former Delhi Law Minister and AAP MLA Jitender Singh Tomar. The decision to cancel Tomar's degree was taken by Senate members of the University, Vice Chancellor Chemendra Kumar Singh told PTI. Chancellor and Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind had authorised the University Senate, highest decision making body of the university, to take a decision on law degree of the former Delhi minister after University's Examination board had on September 21 last year send a recommendation to him in this regard.The university committee had earlier found the migration certificate of the former Law Minister of the Arvind Kejriwal government wrong and on the basis of it had recommended cancellation of the Law degree. The controversy relates to the acquisition of Law degree by Tomar on the basis of a doubtful enrolment at Biswanath Law College in Munger in the academic session 1994-95.He had claimed to have passed the law examination in 1998-99. Tomar was arrested and later released on bail in 2015 in the Law degree issue and had to resign from the Kejriwal ministry.