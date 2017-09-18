First Allotment List For Three Year LLB Course Published By CEE Kerala @ Cee-kerala.org; Check Now CEE Kerala has published the first phase of Centralised Allotment for admission to Three year LL.B Course in Government Law Colleges and Private Self Financing Law Colleges of the State for the year 2017-18.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Three LLB First Allotment Results Published By CEE Kerala @ Cee-kerala.org; Check Now New Delhi: Commissionerate of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has published the first phase of Centralised Allotment for admission to Three year LL.B Course in Government Law Colleges and Private Self Financing Law Colleges of the State for the year 2017-18 on the official website of the commissionerate. The LLB three year first allotment results can be found at website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. The LLB allotment result is based on the online options registered upto 5 pm on September 17.



Candidates can now access their homepage by entering their application number and password in the 'Three Year LL.B 2017 - Candidate Portal' provided in the website.



Then by clicking the menu item 'Allotment Result' candidates can download their three year LLB allotment memo.



The details such as candidate's name, roll number, allotment details, tuition fees, deposit if any etc. are available in the allotment memo.



The candidate shall take a print out of the First allotment memo for three year LLB courses



Candidates can log into their Home Page and then click the Menu Item 'Data Sheet' for downloading the Data Sheet.



According to the CEE Kerala, candidates who receive allotment should report for admission to the Principal of the allotted colleges on September 19 or September 20 along with the allotment memo and original documents specified in Clause.16 of the Prospectus.



The candidates should remit the complete fees as per Government orders in the allotted college at the time of admission.



The CEE asked all the College Principals to approve and submit the list of admitted candidates through Online Admission Management System (OAMS) at 5.30 p.m. on September 20.



The candidates who do not join the College on the specified dates, will lose their present allotment and also the higher order options. They will not be considered for further allotments.



Commissionerate of Entrance Examinations (CEE) is conducting nine distinct Entrance Examinations for admission to Professional Courses every year: Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Degree (KEAM), Three year LLB , Five year LLB, LLM, PG Ayurveda, PG Homoeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical and Super Specialty. The Commissionerate is also making allotments to KEAM, Three year LLB, Five year LLB, LLM, PG Dental and PG Medical courses. The allotments are made through a Single Window System of the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP).



