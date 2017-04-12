Three Indians Selected For Gates Cambridge Scholarship 2017

New Delhi: Three Indians, Saloni Atal, Yaikhomba Mutum and Akhila Denduluri found their place in the Gates Cambridge Scholars list 2017 of 90 new Scholars selected from a total pool of around 6,000 applicants. Fifty-five of the most academically exceptional and socially committed people from across the globe have been selected as Gates Cambridge Scholars after interviews in Cambridge in late March. The Scholars will join the 35 US Scholars selected in late January to form the class of 2017, all of whom will take up the most prestigious international postgraduate scholarship at the University of Cambridge this October.
The 90 new Scholars represent 34 nationalities and include the first Scholars from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Luxembourg - and the first Native American Scholar, said a release from Gates Cambridge Scholarship.
Saloni Atal from Mumbai will pursue her Phd in Psychology at Christ College. She did her MPhil in Social and Developmental Psychology at Cambridge (2015-16) as part of which she conducted an ethnographic inquiry into the quality of mental health care slum-dwelling women receive in Mumbai. Her PhD will assess the impact and feasibility of training non-specialists, particularly community health workers, to support the mental health needs of slum-dwelling women.
Yaikhomba Mutum of Manipur will pursue his PhD in Biological Science at the MRC Mitochondrial Biology Unit of St John's College. Mr. Mutum is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune.
"I will be soon moving to Cambridge to understand the mechanism of active proton transport in Complex I, an enzyme involved in making energy rich ATP molecules. Its dysfunction causes neuromuscular diseases like the Leigh's syndrome", said Mr. Mutum on his research plans.
Another Indian Scholar-elect, Akhila Denduluri will do her PhD Chemistry in Murray Edwards College (New Hall). "As a PhD student in Chemistry at Cambridge, I hope to work on developing biophysical tools to better understand and elucidate the protein chemistry and associated toxicity in neurodegenerative diseases", she said about her plans.
This year's Gates Scholars list has two more Indian-Origin Scholars; Ria Roy and Sarita Deshpande.
Over 1,500 Scholars from more than 100 countries across the years, India is represented by 81 scholars in the Gates list.
Leena Dahal of Nepal also found her place in this year's list.
Pakistan is also represented in the list with three scholars; Noor Shahzad, Minaam Abbas and Sara Kazmi.
Scholarships were awarded to 50 women and 40 men from a wide range of backgrounds. Forty-one will study for a master's degree and 49 will pursue a PhD.
