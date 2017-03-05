Three-Day National Conference On Innovation In Educational Administration Begins

New Delhi: A three-day National Conference on Innovation in Educational Administration is beginning today at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. This Conference has been organised by National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA), New Delhi. About 150 district and block level education officers from across India and resource persons and faculty of the university are participating in the Conference. The focus of the conference will be on a host of innovations by district and block level officers who have been selected for awards. This will act as an ideal forum for learning and sharing of experiences.
The main objective of the programme is to recognise innovative ideas and best practices adopted by district and block level education officers for effective management of the educational administrative system at district and block levels, and ensuring institutional development and performance at school level. The educational officers at the field level are also an essential link between system level administration and institutional level management of education. Role of these officers is crucial in the process of implementation of policies programmes at the field level. Recognition of innovation is more likely to motivate the officers at the field level.
At the end of Conference, National Awards for innovation in Educational Administration will be presented by Union Minister for Human Resource Development Shri Prakash Javadekar on 7th March. The Awards have been instituted by the National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA), New Delhi. Shri J. Veeraraghwan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development will preside over the function, said a statement from Press Information Bureau.
Prof. Akhtar Siddqui, Professor of Education at Jamia Millia Islamia, and former Chairman, National Council of Teacher Education will be the key note speaker at the inaugural session, which will be presided over by Prof Jandhyala BG Tilak, Vice Chancellor, NUEPA. There are several education experts listed to address conference during the three days in which nearly a hundred cases of innovations and best practices will be presented.
Click here for more Education News