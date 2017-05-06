HRD Ministry Fund Release To States Till April 30 Increases Six Times The Union HRD Ministry has so far released over Rs 12,000 crore to the states in the current financial year as against over Rs 2,000 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT HRD Ministry Fund Release To States Till April 30 Increases Six Times New Delhi: The Union HRD Ministry has so far released over Rs 12,000 crore to the states in the current financial year as against over Rs 2,000 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar credited the advancement of the date of presentation of the Union Budget this year and the passing of the Finance Bill before the commencement of the new fiscal for the speedy release of budgetary funds to the states.



"Earlier, the Finance Bill used to get passed only in May and the release of funds used to start only by June, the time by which monsoon sets in.



"The MHRD has released Rs 12,621.45 crore to the states as on April 30 as against a meagre Rs 2,726.39 crore released the corresponding period in the last financial year," Javadekar said in an official statement.



He said Rs 8,829.05 crore has been released by the Department of School Education and Literacy, and Rs 3,792.40 crore by the Department of Higher Education.



A major portion of the amount released in respect of the Department of School Education was for schemes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, mid day meal, adult education and skill development and institutions like KVS, NVS, NCERT and Central Tibetan Schools Administration.



Click here for more





(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



The Union HRD Ministry has so far released over Rs 12,000 crore to the states in the current financial year as against over Rs 2,000 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar credited the advancement of the date of presentation of the Union Budget this year and the passing of the Finance Bill before the commencement of the new fiscal for the speedy release of budgetary funds to the states."Earlier, the Finance Bill used to get passed only in May and the release of funds used to start only by June, the time by which monsoon sets in."The MHRD has released Rs 12,621.45 crore to the states as on April 30 as against a meagre Rs 2,726.39 crore released the corresponding period in the last financial year," Javadekar said in an official statement.He said Rs 8,829.05 crore has been released by the Department of School Education and Literacy, and Rs 3,792.40 crore by the Department of Higher Education.A major portion of the amount released in respect of the Department of School Education was for schemes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, mid day meal, adult education and skill development and institutions like KVS, NVS, NCERT and Central Tibetan Schools Administration.Click here for more Education News