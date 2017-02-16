Tenneco Places 21 Polytechnic Students From GLA University, Mathura

New Delhi: GLA University recently concluded placement drive for its Polytechnic students. The placement drive was conducted by Tenneco Automative India Private Limited. A total of 80 students from the mechanical branch participated in the placement session and after group discussion and interview, the company selected 21 students for entry level positions with the company. Before the group discussion and interview, representatives from Tenneco gave a presentation on different aspects of the company. They also explained the pay-scale of students placed.
Tenneco is one of India's leading automative company. It has 93 plants across the world and is involved in manufacturing various parts of motor vehicles and commercial trucks such as suspension pipes etc.
The placement of Polytechnic students is another streak for the university which has been working relentlessly to provide quality education to students and provide placement opportunities. Recently, the university also saw a placement record of 40% BCA students. The BCA students of 2016 batch were placed at various reputed multi-national companies such as Wipro, Accenture, and TCS. The University also secured 82% placement for its MCA students.
In October last year, 123 engineering students from GLA University were selected by Infosys during campus placement. Another set of 101 students were placed at Tech Mahindra, thus marking a successfully placement year for the University.
The University is dedicated to training students for the corporate world and constantly organizes various events and lectures to provide learning opportunity from industry experts. Recently the University organized a Guest lecture for its MBA students where Dharmendra Singh, the Zonal Marketing Head of Bharti Airtel, and Prof. J Ramkumar, IIT Kanpur lectured students on the nuances of the corporate world.
