Telegana EAMCET And PGECET 2017 Schedule Announced

The first CET this year will be ECET that will be held on May 6 by the JNTU Hyderabad. Other CETs include LAWCET by Kakatiya University on May 27, EdCET by Osmania University on May 28, PGECET on May 30 by Osmania University, PG LAWCET on May 27 and PECET on May 16.
Despite the EAMCET paper leak last year, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has again been entrusted with holding the entrance test this year too. According to the officials, they are planning to conduct a controversy -less examinations this year. Last year the exams had to be conducted thrice times after the paper leaks.
Below is the detailed schedule reported by TNIE:
- The Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2017 (TS-EAMCET) will be held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTUH) on May 12.
- Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET) will be held on May 6th by JNTUH.
- Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS-PECET) will be conducted by Osmania University from May 16 onwards.
- OU will also conduct Education Common Entrance Test (TS-EDCET) on May 28, apart from conducting Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) from May 30 onwards.
- The Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS-ICET) will be held on May 18 by Kakatiya University, Warangal. The KU will also conduct Law Common Entrance Test(TS-LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test(TS-PGLCET), both exams on May 27, 2017.
