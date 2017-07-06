Telangana TS SSC 10th Supplementary Results To Be Declared Today: Official; Check @ Bse.telangana.gov.in

"Telangana SSC June supplementary results will be published today on the official website of the board," the official told NDTV. He also said, "Joint Secretary, School Education T. Vijaya Kumar, IAS will release the results today at the directorate of school", said the official.
TS BSE SSC/Class 10 June Supplementary Board Exam result: How to check
The students may follow these steps to check TS BSE SSC/Class 10 Supplementary Board Exam result:
To check Telangana SSC supplementary results, a window like this will open at bse.telangana.gov.in
Step one: Go to Board of Secondary Examination, Telangana official website: bse.telangana.gov.in
Step two: Click on the link for TS SSC 2017 June Supplementary Results.
Step three: Enter your exam roll number/hall ticket number in the space provided and submit.
Step four: Check and download your result.
TS BSE had declared the class 10 or SSC results 2017 on May first week.
Click here for more Education News