Telangana TS SSC 10th Supplementary Results To Be Declared Today: Official; Check @ Bse.telangana.gov.in

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TS SSC 10th Supplementary Supply Results To Be Declared Today: Official; Check @ Bse.telangana.gov.in New Delhi: Telangana State Board of Secondary Examination (TS BSE) will declared the result for SSC class 10 supplementary board exam conducted June this year. The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supply result will be announced on the official website of Telangana School Board. You can check your exam result from bse.telangana.gov.in using your examination roll number once it has been uploaded on the official website. An official from the Telangana School Board has also confirmed to NDTV that the results will be announced by 4 o'clock today afternoon.



"Telangana SSC June supplementary results will be published today on the official website of the board," the official told NDTV. He also said, "Joint Secretary, School Education T. Vijaya Kumar, IAS will release the results today at the directorate of school", said the official.

