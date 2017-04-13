Telangana TS Intermediate 2017: Results Expected This Week

New Delhi: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education may release the results of the Telangana Intermediate first and second year this week. The Telangana Board published the results on April 22 last year. The results of these intermediate exams conducted in March this year will we released on the official website of Telangana State of Intermediate education.
Telangana TS 1st year inter exam was held from 1 March 2017 till 17 March 2017 and TS 2nd year inter examination began on 2 March and continued till 19 March.
Last year the Board had declared the results of both first and second year intermediate exams same day. This year also, both the results are expected the same day.
Telangana TS Intermediate 2017 Results: How to check
The candidates who are waiting for the Telangana Intermediate results 2017 can follow these steps to see the results:
Go to the official website of Telangana State Intermediate Board's results websites; www.results.cgg.gov.in and www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in or BIE website bie.telangana.gov.in
Click on 'TS Inter 1st Year Results 2017' or TS Inter 1st Year Results 2016'
Enter your hall ticket number
See your results
The TS BIE Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education commenced its operation in 2014 after the state bifurcation with Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education declared the Intermediate results today.
Click here for more Education News