Telangana TOSS SSC, Intermediate Results 2017 Declared, Check At Telanganaopenschool.org The Telangana Open School Society has declared the TOSS SSC and Intermediate results 2017. The students may go to the official website and check their results.

The Telangana Open School Society has declared the TOSS SSC and Intermediate results 2017. The students may go to the official website and check their results. TOSS's official website, Telanganaopenschool.org hosts the SSC and intermediate results. In SSC 51,848 students have appeared for the exam and out of which 11725 candidates qualified with 22.61 pass percentage while out of 45306 students who have appeared for the intermediate exam, 14,104 students qualified with a pass percentage of 31.13%

The Tealangana Board of Intermediate Examination had released the TS BIE intermediate



The Tealangana Board of Intermediate Examination had released the TS BIE intermediate



Telangana TOSS SSC, Intermediate Results 2017: How to check



Telangana TOSS SSC and Intermediate results 2017 have been declared today and the students may follow these steps to check their results:



Step one: Visit the official website for Telangana TOSS SSC, Intermediate results, telanganaopenschool.org



Step two: Click on the result link for SSC and Intermediate results 2017.



Step three: Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.



Step four: View and download your result.



Students may take a printout after downloading your results. Apart from the official website, the Telangana TOSS SSC and Intermediate results in alternate websites like, examresults.net.



