Telangana To Make Telugu Compulsory Subject In Schools

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT Hyderabad: In a major development, the Telangana state government has decided to make Telugu a compulsory subject from class 1 to class 12 in the southern state. According to the decision which is yet to be made official by the state cabinet, both public and private institutions in the state will have to follow this rule, reported Press Trust of India.



"The CM has instructed all the educational institutions in the state, both private and public, to teach Telugu as a compulsory subject from 1st to 12th standard," a release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao' s office said last night.



"He has made it clear that it is only the educational institutions that are teaching Telugu, as a compulsory subject will be given recognition and permissions to function," the statement added.



Students who are opting Urdu are given exception, but, they will have to chose Telugu as an optional.



"For those opting for Urdu, it should be offered as an optional," said the statement.



Mr Rao also has asked the Sahitya Academy to prepare syllabus for the Telugu subject to be taught to primary, secondary and higher and intermediate classes.



"The syllabus should be framed and textbooks should be printed at the earliest. The Syllabus fixed by

the Sahitya Academy will be taught in all the educational institutions and they are not expected to print textbooks and teach syllabus according to their whims and fancies," said the statement.



The government will be strict in implementing the policy that Telugu is taught as the compulsory subject and only the syllabus framed by the Sahitya Academy is taught, the CM declared.



Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today welcomed the government's decision to make Telugu a compulsory subject.



"I welcome the decision of the Telangana government to make Telugu a compulsory subject from first to 12th standards," Naidu said on a social networking site.



He expressed hope that other state governments would also take steps for promotion of mother tongue of their respective states.



In another major decision, according to PTI, the K. Chandrashekar Rao led state government has also decided that all the public and private establishments and institutions in Telangana should display their organisation's names in Telugu on their signboards.



It is upto them to write their firm's names in other languages too, the statement said.



The CM has decided to pass resolutions on these two issues at the State cabinet meeting.



It was also decided to organise World Telugu Conference here for five days from Dec 15 to 19. The chief minister has instructed that the preparatory programmes should start forthwith. The CM has announced the sanction of Rs. 50 Crore for organising the World Telugu Conference.



Rs. 5 Crore is given to Telangana Sahitya Academy and Rs. 2 Crore to the Official Language Commission organising expenses.



(With Inputs from PTI)



