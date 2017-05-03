Telangana SSC Results To Declared Shortly, Here's What You Should Do

Telangana TS SSC Result 2017 announcement is just few hours away.
Students must rely on official websites for retrieving result and related information. Telangana SSC results 2017 can be checked at:
- bsetelangana.org
- results.cgg.gov.in
- manabadi.com
Spam links must be avoided in all cases. Due to large number of examinees, server related issues are likely to come. Students should therefore wait for a while before retrying for the same. The Board will keep the result on its website and will make it available for the students for a longer duration. Therefore you should not in a hurry.
Keep records of all important information required for retrieving the result in hand. In that case, you can get your result quickly. Important details like roll number issued by the Board, name as mentioned during registration and date of birth is required for getting the result.
Keep a record of the marks, till official certificates are issued by the Board.
