Telangana SSC Results To Declared Shortly, Here's What You Should Do

Education | Written by | Updated: May 03, 2017 15:02 IST
Telangana SSC results to available soon

New Delhi:  With the news of Telangana SSC results 2017 declaration getting viral, students are waiting for it with great enthusiasm. The Board has announced the TS SSC result date and time declaration. Board of Secondary Education Telangana will announce the result at 4 pm today. While students are now all excited to check their result, good luck wishes have started pouring in at social media platforms. Parents, teachers and friends are posting well wishes for those expecting the result.

Telangana TS SSC Result 2017 announcement is just few hours away.

Students must rely on official websites for retrieving result and related information. Telangana SSC results 2017 can be checked at:
  • bsetelangana.org
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  • manabadi.com

Spam links must be avoided in all cases. Due to large number of examinees, server related issues are likely to come. Students should therefore wait for a while before retrying for the same. The Board will keep the result on its website and will make it available for the students for a longer duration. Therefore you should not in a hurry.

Keep records of all important information required for retrieving the result in hand. In that case, you can get your result quickly. Important details like roll number issued by the Board, name as mentioned during registration and date of birth is required for getting the result.

Keep a record of the marks, till official certificates are issued by the Board.

Click here for more updates on Telangana Board Exam Results

