Telangana SSC Results 2017 Highlights, Overall Pass Percentage 84.15

TS SSC Results 2017 Key Highlights

New Delhi:  Results have been announced for Telangana Class 10th Board exam 2017 at the official website bsetelangana.gov.in/ results.cgg.gov.in. Alternatively, results can also be checked at manabadi.com/telangana. The TS SSC Results 2017 was declared by the Sri Kadiyam Srihari at Telangana Secretariat, Conference Hall, D block today at 4.00 pm.

TS SSC Result 2017 Highlights

  • TS SSC results 2017 has been announced for 507938 candidates
  • 84.15% of the total students have qualified the exam, which means out of the total number of examinees 427429 candidates have qualified the exam
  • Girls have again performed well with an overall pass percentage of 85.37. This is an increase to the previous year pass percentage of female students
  • The overall pass percentage of male students is 82.95
  • In total, the pass percentage of students in the State for SSC exam has dipped by 1.48 per cent
 If you have not checked your result yet, you can read how to check Telangana 10th Result 2017 online

