Telangana SSC Results 2017 Highlights, Overall Pass Percentage 84.15

Click here for TS SSC Results 2017
Check here for Telangana SSC results 2017 highlights.
- TS SSC results 2017 has been announced for 507938 candidates
- 84.15% of the total students have qualified the exam, which means out of the total number of examinees 427429 candidates have qualified the exam
- Girls have again performed well with an overall pass percentage of 85.37. This is an increase to the previous year pass percentage of female students
- The overall pass percentage of male students is 82.95
- In total, the pass percentage of students in the State for SSC exam has dipped by 1.48 per cent