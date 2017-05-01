Telangana SSC Exam Result 2017 Likely To Be Declared By May 7

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Telangana SSC Exam Result 2017 Likely To Be Declared By May 7 New Delhi: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will release the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam or the class 10 by May 7, says the results hosting website manabadi.com. Reports have earlier suggested that



According to the earlier plans of Directorate of Government examinations, Telangana state, the spot evaluation of the SSC has started from April 3.



5,38,226 students have appeared for the SSC public examination this year. The exam started with OSSC Main Language paper I on March 14 and concluded with Social Studies paper II on March 30.



The results of Telangana SSC will be released on the official websites of Telangana Board of Secondary Education, bsetelangana.org and bse.telangana.gov.in.



Last year, Telangana BSE declared the results on the last week of May. And the SSC Supplementary Results 2016 were declared at bsetelangana.org on July third week.



Telangana SSC Exam Result 2017: How To Check



The results of SSC/Class 10 examinations conducted on March by the Telangana Board will be published on the official website of Telangana BSE, bsetelangana.org and bse.telangana.gov.in.



To download the results, a link will be provided in the official website and the students who are searching for the results will have to enter the hall ticket number to see the results. Apart from the Telangana Board's official website, the SSC results 2017 will also be available on www.examresults.net/telangana.



