Telangana SSC 2017: Download Hall Tickets Now; Exams From March 14

The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations which is particularly known as SSC Board had earlier released the time table of SSC examinations in various streams.
Telangana SSC 2017: How to download hall tickets
Step One:
Go to the official website of Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations, http://bse.telangana.gov.in/
Step Two:
Click on the "S.S.C HALL TICKETS MARCH -2017" given in the quick links on the right side of the home page.
Step Three:
Next page will show you following options;
Regular Hall Tickets Download
Private Hall Tickets Download
OSSC Hall Tickets Download
Vocational Hall Tickets Download
Step Four:
Click on your stream
Step Five:
Select your district, school and name, then download your hall ticket
Telangana SSC 2017: Instructions To Candidates
- Candidate should note the examination dates against the paper I and II of the subjects appearing.
- The candidate is advised to visit the centre one or two days in advance to know the location of the centre and transportation facilities available to reach the centre on time daily to avoid tension and confusion.
- Candidate should verify the particulars printed in the hall ticket and bring to the notice of the forwarding school Head master and the Chief Superintendent of the centre, mistakes if any well in advance.
- The candidate should be present at the examination centre by 9:00 AM on all the days of examination.
- Candidate who resorts to any kind of malpractice during the examination will not be permitted to write subsequent papers as per G.O.Rt.No. 872 Edn/Exam Dept, dated: 16-05-1992.
- Candidate (Regular/Private) should preserve this "Hall Ticket" for any further future correspondence.
- Wherever the photo is not printed /manually written hall ticket is received, the H.M. has to affix photo of the candidate under his or her attestation duly affixing the school stamp.
- All candidates must appear for exam at the centre allotted only, otherwise their performance will be cancelled outright.