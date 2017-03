Telangana SSC 2017: Download Hall Tickets Now; Exams From March 14

Candidate should note the examination dates against the paper I and II of the subjects appearing.

The candidate is advised to visit the centre one or two days in advance to know the location of the centre and transportation facilities available to reach the centre on time daily to avoid tension and confusion.

Candidate should verify the particulars printed in the hall ticket and bring to the notice of the forwarding school Head master and the Chief Superintendent of the centre, mistakes if any well in advance.

The candidate should be present at the examination centre by 9:00 AM on all the days of examination.

Candidate who resorts to any kind of malpractice during the examination will not be permitted to write subsequent papers as per G.O.Rt.No. 872 Edn/Exam Dept, dated: 16-05-1992.

Candidate (Regular/Private) should preserve this "Hall Ticket" for any further future correspondence.

Wherever the photo is not printed /manually written hall ticket is received, the H.M. has to affix photo of the candidate under his or her attestation duly affixing the school stamp.

All candidates must appear for exam at the centre allotted only, otherwise their performance will be cancelled outright.

Directorate of Government Examinations of Telangana has opened the window of downloading the hall tickets for the Telangana Board of Secondary Education's SSC exam 2017. According to reports, 5,38,226 students will appear for the SSC public examination which is scheduled to start from March 14. The exam will end on 30. The SSC exams will be organized in 2,556 centres across the Telangana state and April 3 has been finalized as spot evaluation date, R Surender Reddy told, Director, Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana told media yesterday.The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations which is particularly known as SSC Board had earlier released the time table of SSC examinations in various streams Step One:Go to the official website of Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations, http://bse.telangana.gov.in/Step Two:Click on the "S.S.C HALL TICKETS MARCH -2017" given in the quick links on the right side of the home page.Step Three:Next page will show you following options;Regular Hall Tickets DownloadPrivate Hall Tickets DownloadOSSC Hall Tickets DownloadVocational Hall Tickets DownloadStep Four:Click on your streamStep Five:Select your district, school and name, then download your hall ticketClick here for more Education News