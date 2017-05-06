Telangana POLYCET Results 2017 Declared At Polycetts.nic.in, Here's How To Check Telangana POLYCET results have been announced for the exam held on 22 April.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Check Telangana POLYCET 2017 Results Online Now New Delhi: Telangana POLYCET 2017 result has been declared today at the official web portal polycetts.nic.in. Those of you had appeared for the exam can check the result online. Though the tentative date for the result was May 5, it was delayed by a day by the Board. Result has been declared for the exam held on 22 April 2017. The examination was held for filling up 53000 seats at polytechnic institutes in Telangana.



Telangana POLYCET is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, Hyderabad for admission to all Diploma Courses in Engineering, Non Engineering, and Technology offered at Polytechnic Institutions including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics /Institutions running as 2nd shift in Private Engineering Colleges in Telangana State. The exam was conducted on April 22 this year.



The minimum cut off mark for qualifying the exam has been set to be 36 out of 120. There is, however, no minimum qualification marks for SC and ST category candidates.



How to check the Telangana POLYCET 2017 result online?

Go to the official website polycetts.nic.in

Click on POLYCET 2017 Booklet

Click on ‘Results of POLYCET-2017’

Check the result by entering details asked for; or else if its in the .pdf format check your roll number



Click here for more



Telangana POLYCET 2017 result has been declared today at the official web portal polycetts.nic.in. Those of you had appeared for the exam can check the result online. Though the tentative date for the result was May 5, it was delayed by a day by the Board. Result has been declared for the exam held on 22 April 2017. The examination was held for filling up 53000 seats at polytechnic institutes in Telangana.Telangana POLYCET is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, Hyderabad for admission to all Diploma Courses in Engineering, Non Engineering, and Technology offered at Polytechnic Institutions including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics /Institutions running as 2nd shift in Private Engineering Colleges in Telangana State. The exam was conducted on April 22 this year.The minimum cut off mark for qualifying the exam has been set to be 36 out of 120. There is, however, no minimum qualification marks for SC and ST category candidates.Go to the official website polycetts.nic.inClick on POLYCET 2017 BookletClick on ‘Results of POLYCET-2017’Check the result by entering details asked for; or else if its in the .pdf format check your roll numberClick here for more Education News