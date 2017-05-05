Telangana POLYCET 2017 Result Expected Today At Polycetts.nic.in

New Delhi: The result for Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2017 is expected to be declared today. Telangana POLYCET is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, Hyderabad for admission to all Diploma Courses in Engineering, Non Engineering, and Technology offered at Polytechnic Institutions including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics /Institutions running as 2nd shift in Private Engineering Colleges in Telangana State. The exam was conducted on April 22 this year.
Through the test, this year more than 53000 seats would be filled at polytechnic institutes in Telangana. At present there are 58 government and 149 private polytechnics (including aided, private, and 2nd shift) in the state of Telangana.
The exam consists of 120 questions, each carrying 1 marks. The questions are asked from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. A candidate needs 36 marks out of 120 marks to qualify for the exam. There is, however, no minimum qualification marks for SC and ST category candidates.
The result as and when will be declared on the official website for Telangana POLYCET 2017 which is https://polycetts.nic.in/. To check your result you will need your hall ticket number so make sure that you have your admit card at hand when you check your result and enter the details carefully in the system.
