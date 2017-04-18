Telangana Intermediate Results 2017: Revaluation, Recounting Starts; Apply Before April 22

According to Telangana BIE, re-verification will be done by adopting the provisions as prescribed by the Board.
The Intermediate results are available at results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi portals. Telangana intermediate examinations were conducted on March this year. Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results were results declared last year.
Telangana Intermediate Results 2017: How To Do revaluation and Recounting
- To do the revaluation/reverification and recounting of answer sheets of Telangana Intermediate exam, a window has been made available in the official website. The reverification and recounting can be done through following the steps given below:
- Go to the official website of Telangan BIE, http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in
- Click on Students Online Services link from the home page
- Click on "Reverification of valued answer Scripts" or "Recounting of Marks" link in next page
- Enter your hall ticket number
- Apply for "Reverification of valued answer Scripts" or "Recounting of Marks"
Candidates will be allowed for only one service for one subject either re-verification or re-counting of valued answer scripts, said the official website.
The website also said that these services is available till April 22, 2017.
Telangana Intermediate Results 2017: Things to note
Check all the details entered before proceeding to payment. The fee once paid cannot refunded.
Take the print out of acknowledgement and note the transaction reference number after successful submission of application form for further reference.
Click here for more Education News