Telangana Intermediate Results 2017 Out: How To Do Revaluation, Reverification And Recounting Of Answer Scripts

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Telangana Intermediate Results 2017 Out: How To Do Revaluation, Reverification And Recounting New Delhi: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has declared results of the March 2017 examinations conducted in various streams today. The Telangana BIE has declared the results of both first and year results in the results.cgg.gov.in website. TheTelangana BIE has announced the results of both General and Vocational cources of Intermediate. The students who have appeared in the exam can check their results by logging in with the official website and check the results.



For the students who want to do the revaluation, reverification and recounting of answer scripts, the board will open a window to apply in the official website.



At this time, the TS BIE board website says that this window will be open after the results are published. Since the results have been published today, this window will be opened anytime soon. Reverification of valued answer Scripts and Recounting of Marks will be able to done using those two links given in the official website.



The Telangana BIE will publish more details about reverification of valued answer scripts and recounting of marks in the website. The students who want to go ahead with these task are advised to check the official website for more updates.



Read the Telangana Intermediate Results News Here



Click here for more





The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has declared results of the March 2017 examinations conducted in various streams today. The Telangana BIE has declared the results of both first and year results in the results.cgg.gov.in website. TheTelangana BIE has announced the results of both General and Vocational cources of Intermediate. The students who have appeared in the exam can check their results by logging in with the official website and check the results.For the students who want to do the revaluation, reverification and recounting of answer scripts, the board will open a window to apply in the official website.At this time, the TS BIE board website says that this window will be open after the results are published. Since the results have been published today, this window will be opened anytime soon. Reverification of valued answer Scripts and Recounting of Marks will be able to done using those two links given in the official website.The Telangana BIE will publish more details about reverification of valued answer scripts and recounting of marks in the website. The students who want to go ahead with these task are advised to check the official website for more updates.Click here for more Education News