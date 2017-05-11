BIE Telangana IPASE 2017, Admit Cards Released, Download Online

BIE Telangana IPASE Hall Ticket 2017: Here's How You Can Download

Go to the official web portal at http://bietelangana.cgg.gov.in/

Enter on the year (first year/ second year)

Enter user id and password to sign into the page

Enter other details if asked for

Get the admit card/ hall ticket

Save a copy of it

Take a printout

Telangana IPASE admit cards have been released for the first year and second year examination. The exam is scheduled to be held in May/ June 2017. Candidates can download their admit cards online at the official website of the Board at bietelangana.cgg.gov.in. The exam will begin on 15 May 2017 with 2nd language paper. The exam will be held in two shifts: forenoon ( 9 am to 12 noon) and afternoon (2.30 pm to 5 pm). The Board will conduct the intermediate public advanced supplementary exam till 23 May 2017.BIE Telangana will conduct practical examination after the completion of the theory exam. The board has scheduled the practical examinations from 24 May till 28 May. While ethics and human values exam will be held on 29 May, environmental education exam is scheduled to be held on 30 May 2017.